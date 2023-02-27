Who is likely to replace Qantas CEO Alan Joyce?

Why Alan Joyce’s replacement has big shoes to fill?

The Irish mathematician, who has helmed the airline for 14 years, making him one of the longest-serving CEOs among Australia’s listed companies, is well regarded in aviation leadership circles globally.

While Emirates president Sir Tim Clark, referred to Joyce as a “standout CEO in the airline industry” and the “most successful CEO of Qantas for many decades”, Michael Kaine, the Transport Workers Union’s national secretary, said Joyce was “probably the best airline executive in the world”.

And in March last year, Qantas chairman Richard Goyder told shareholders that Joyce had “done an incredible job through the pandemic and now into the rebuild”.

Under Joyce’s leadership, the airline, which is considered a world leader in direct international routes, reported a record US$1.4bn underlying profit for the six months to December 2022.

Not only did Joyce manage to successfully steer the airline back into profit following the pandemic, but during his tenure, the airline has launched and overseen many ambitious projects, launches and investments

Among these is Project Sunrise, the world’s longest flight, between Melbourne and Sydney and NYC and London, which, when launched in 2025, will clock over the 19-hour mark.

Joyce has also continued to invest heavily in aircraft and service and lead on sustainability. Following last year’s order of major aircraft, Qantas announced this month a US$100m investment to upgrade its international and domestic lounge network (42 in Australia and nine overseas), said to be the single largest investment by the flag carrier in its lounge network in over a decade.

And just this week, the airline said it plans to develop a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry in Australia within a month, earmarking US$20m funding from its partnership with Airbus. Part of the goal to meet its 2030 target of 10% SAF, Qantas expects about 60% of its fuel could be SAF by 2050, to meet its ultimate target of net zero emissions by this date.

It’s not all been plain sailing for the high-flying CEO, though. In recent years, he has become the focal point of blame for airline disruptions and cancellations (despite every major airline being similarly impacted) and has faced union campaigns for higher wages for a decade.

And despite a return to profit for Qantas, Joyce has warned that airfares would likely fall from their post-pandemic peaks and stabilise over the next year amid increasing competition.

Anyone stepping into Joyce’s shoes could have a lot on their plate. So, what could each of the three potential CEO candidates bring to the role, and which one is likely to succeed?