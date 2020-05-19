PageUp People wins ninth customer service award

PageUp People, a talent management solutions provider, has won the Australia Achiever Award for Excellence in Customer Service for the ninth straight year. The leading multinational company helps employers worldwide attract, hire, develop, retain and improve employee performance.

The award is based on direct feedback from customers in the form of an independent, unbiased survey. It focuses on seven customer service criteria – time-related service, client needs, care and attention, value, attitude, communications, referrals and overall perception.

"We are all about people,” Karen Cariss, Global CEO of PageUp People, said,” it's not just in our name, it's in our DNA. That's why we strive year after year to earn the much sought after ‘Highly Recommended’ seal of approval from the Australian Achiever Awards.”

Customers rated the company’s biggest strength as their personal contact with their clients and their understanding of client needs. One customer commented that he or she had “dealt with a lot of other businesses in the past. PageUp People are easily the best [he or she has] ever worked with. Nothing is too hard for them."

PageUp has maintained their long-standing high ratings in this award category by scoring “highly recommended” (an 80 percent or higher) in several categories. Their 88.51 percent in the software services and supplies category, as well as their over 90 percent or higher approval rating in categories including care and attention, value, attitude and referrals led to their nomination and award.

PageUp has recently expanded to Singapore, and sells their cloud-based recruitment and talent management software to large multinational corporations. Not only does it rank high in customer service, they are often on top 100 company lists and have been ranked in Business Review Weekly’s best places to work. In the future, PageUp People is looking to continue expanding through Asia via their office in Singapore.