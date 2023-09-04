Wipro leads India’s charge to build global talent tech hub

There is no denying India’s lead as a tech talent hub.

The country, which has more than 5.4 million employed in the technology industry, provides a rich pool of young and skilled technology professionals.

It’s a scenario that is increasingly driving companies worldwide to bank on Indian human capital – with both Indian firms and multinationals ramping up recruitment efforts there.



The demand for digital skills in India is expected to grow 20x by 2024, according to Salesforce.

This is largely thanks to India’s high-quality technical education system, fast-growing lifelong learning professional certificate sector, and the enthusiasm of young Indians to embrace digital skills.

Recent WEF research found more than three-quarters of the country’s young population recognise the significance of disruptive technological innovations and show interest in enrolling in a skill development programme to strengthen their prospects.

While a recent Salesforce survey of workers in India found that the vast majority think skills are more important than education qualifications or career background.

It’s little wonder then that the business of providing professional certificates is growing fast, with expected growth at a CAGR of nearly 9% between 2023 and 2027, according to Statista.

But while the uptake of digital and technological skilling and re-skilling in India is a positive sign, the challenge for businesses is ensuring the digital skill certificates the employees have really do back up the skills they have.

Which is where Indian IT major Wipro comes in.

How Wipro is leading the charge on transparency of digital skills

The leading technology services and consulting company has launched a digital skills credentialing and verification initiative in India.



“The education sector in India is expected to double in size in the coming years, yet there is no easy, or standard way to validate the course and certifications offered by a multitude of institutions,” says Subha Tatavarti, CTO at Wipro.



India is home to dizzying array of educational institutions, and even more qualifications and certifications, with the online higher education and lifelong learning market within the country’s Edtech space poised to hit US%5 billion by 2025.

