Wipro leads India’s charge to build global talent tech hub
There is no denying India’s lead as a tech talent hub.
The country, which has more than 5.4 million employed in the technology industry, provides a rich pool of young and skilled technology professionals.
It’s a scenario that is increasingly driving companies worldwide to bank on Indian human capital – with both Indian firms and multinationals ramping up recruitment efforts there.
The demand for digital skills in India is expected to grow 20x by 2024, according to Salesforce.
This is largely thanks to India’s high-quality technical education system, fast-growing lifelong learning professional certificate sector, and the enthusiasm of young Indians to embrace digital skills.
Recent WEF research found more than three-quarters of the country’s young population recognise the significance of disruptive technological innovations and show interest in enrolling in a skill development programme to strengthen their prospects.
While a recent Salesforce survey of workers in India found that the vast majority think skills are more important than education qualifications or career background.
It’s little wonder then that the business of providing professional certificates is growing fast, with expected growth at a CAGR of nearly 9% between 2023 and 2027, according to Statista.
But while the uptake of digital and technological skilling and re-skilling in India is a positive sign, the challenge for businesses is ensuring the digital skill certificates the employees have really do back up the skills they have.
Which is where Indian IT major Wipro comes in.
How Wipro is leading the charge on transparency of digital skills
The leading technology services and consulting company has launched a digital skills credentialing and verification initiative in India.
“The education sector in India is expected to double in size in the coming years, yet there is no easy, or standard way to validate the course and certifications offered by a multitude of institutions,” says Subha Tatavarti, CTO at Wipro.
India is home to dizzying array of educational institutions, and even more qualifications and certifications, with the online higher education and lifelong learning market within the country’s Edtech space poised to hit US%5 billion by 2025.
This new Wipro-led initiative aims to engage businesses, educational institutions and the government to create a standardised framework for credentialing and validation of skills – making the process easier, faster, and more reliable.
According to Chandra Sekhar Garisa, CEO of foundit, such an initiative could be transformative for employees, employers and recruiters – and ultimately for India as a growing global tech hub.
“Verifiable skill credentials offer a transformative solution that will revolutionise talent acquisition, enabling employers to quickly and confidently connect with top-notch professionals, streamlining the hiring process, and fostering successful outcomes for both employers and job seekers,” he says.
This digital ecosystem is built on the Wipro’s DICE ID platform, which offers a secure, trusted and efficient way to validate certifications.
And to accelerate the adoption of the ecosystem, Wipro has formed an industry working group, including employers, learners, training providers and recruiters, among which is foundit and NASSCOM Future Skills Prime.
Nearly 70 organisations have so far signed up to the DICE ID skills credentialing platform, while Wipro is also using the platform for its own employees, starting with its genAI skills training programme.
