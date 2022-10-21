Internet divide deepens – Africa and America lowest uptake

The internet divide between countries of high and low incomes continues to grow wider, according to a new study from Surfshark.

This study, based on data from the digital wellbeing index (DQL 2022), says people from lower income countries have to work three times longer than higher income countries for internet that is ultimately three times slower.

Put into online context, that makes video calling virtually impossible, pushing people from lower income countries into an increasingly difficult position bearing in mind global trends towards remote working caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated digital transformation.

It’s not only when it comes to speed where poorer nations are missing out. Access to the internet in Africa is 79% less affordable than Europe, and even further behind Oceania which has the most affordable access.

The study from Surfshark suggests the internet divide continues to deepen in lower-income countries – home to 3.29 billion people.

Dig a little deeper into the figures and although Africa has the lowest access to the internet with just 55% of the population (87% in Europe), North America has the second lowest penetration at just 67%.