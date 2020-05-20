Next generation processor revealed at Samsung Tech Day

Samsung has used its Tech Day 2019 event to unveil its new Exynos 990 mobile processor.

Taking place on 23 October, the event was focused on next generation technologies from Samsung.

Intended for high-end mobile phones, the Exynos 990 incorporates a so-called “neural processing unit” (NPU) which facilitates advanced AI capabilities. The NPU is said to accelerate machine learning performance, for instance combining with image processing techniques to improve the quality of photographs. Other examples of progress the NPU facilitates include improved virtual assistants and extended reality.

“Samsung is focused on harnessing the most advanced semiconductor technologies to power innovation across key markets,” said JS Choi, president, Samsung Semiconductor. “From System LSI devices that are perfectly adapted for real-world 5G and AI, to advanced solid-state drives (SSDs) that handle mission-critical tasks and offload CPU workload, we are determined to deliver infrastructure capabilities that are built to enable every wave of innovation.”

The Exynos 990 also incorporates upgraded performance for smartphone activities of increasing importance in the 5G age, such as gaming and video streaming. The latter task is supported by a codec capable of playing 8K 30fps video.

Other items on show included third generation dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and a 5G enabled modem. The former went into mass production in September, and is intended for premium servers, while the Exynos Modem 5123 is made with the same 7-nanometer process as the Exynos 990.

“The proliferation of technological advances in 5G, edge computing and AI is changing the world at an exponential pace,” said Choi. “The impact of AI will be everywhere, from new avenues for communication and unprecedented connections. AI’s impact will be seen everywhere. Self-driving cars will take to our roads and homes and businesses will become truly connected. To enable such innovations, technology infrastructure must lead the way. Samsung is committed to being at the heart of all this innovation — and it will be fascinating to see what the world can do.”