Why is South Korea considering a 69-hour working week?

Across the world, the introduction – or at least the idea – of a four-day working week has gathered plenty of momentum in recent years.

The concept is rapidly catching on in the US, while, in the UK, a six-month trial saw 92% of participating companies opting to continue with the four-day week.

However, in South Korea, a conflicting vision is emerging.

Last week, the country’s conservative government unveiled plans to prolong the working week to a maximum of 69 hours, an extension of the already-lengthy 52 hours.

The proposal has drawn plenty of criticism, with many arguing there is little regard for employee wellbeing or work-life balance.

The current rules in South Korea and how they would change

As it stands, workers in the Republic of Korea operate on a 52-hour basis, encompassing a standard 40-hour week and up to 12 hours of overtime.