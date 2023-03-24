Vietnam’s FPT Software opens second Seoul office

Vietnam’s technology and IT services provider FPT Software has opened a second office in Seoul, South Korea, as it continues to make global moves.

This is the 64th office for FPT which is aiming to become a billion-dollar, global business. Currently, the firm generutes US$800 million in annual revenue, with 27,000 employees in 27 countries.

This new office is FPT’s second in South Korea, and allows the company to work closer with existing customers and expanding operations in this key market.

"Our business philosophy is to stay closer to our customers, which could let us reach and serve our customers better,” said FPT Corporation Chairman Dr Truong Gia Binh. “FPT will continuously open new offices around the world.”

FPT’s first office in South Korea opened in 2016 and serves clients including LG Electronics, Shinhan Bank, and Shinsegae I&C.