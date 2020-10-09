Hong Leong Bank: offers fully digital account onboarding

In an announcement made by Hong Leong Bank (HLB), the company has become the first bank in Malaysia to offer a truly digital account onboarding experience. Eliminating the need for physical branches or self service terminals, customers can download the ‘[email protected]’ mobile app to open an account.

"We are pleased to be able to help Malaysians bank safely amidst the on-going pandemic and are proud to be doing our part in pushing for greater digital innovation in the financial sector. This would further stimulate the country's Digital Economy growth while meeting the needs and expectations of an increasingly digital and mobile-first generation of consumers. We have seen a significant shift to digital banking over the past 7 months. Expanding our digital offerings with a first-of-its-kind digital account opening through eKYC will further propel the move to digital banking,” commented Domenic Fuda, Group Managing Director and CEO of HLB.

"As the first Bank in Malaysia to deliver a truly digital onboarding journey, we hope this delivers a significantly higher value-added customer experience and set a new benchmark for the industry," added Fuda.

The '[email protected]' mobile app, provides customers with a simple three step process to open a bank account: 1. verify identity with the national identity card and a selfie; 2. fill in personal details; and 3. create a username and password for HLB Connect.

"[email protected] allows us to safeguard the health and well-being of our customers, and staff at Bank branches, while still providing customers with the ability to access our financial products and services anytime, anywhere. In addition to account opening, we will soon activate a fully digital credit card and personal loan application process,” commented Charles Sik, HLB's Managing Director of Personal Financial Services.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 HLB has been accelerating the delivery of its digital roadmap to ensure access to product and services for its customers via mobile.

"While we have enabled online application for account opening for some time now, customers still had to complete the process by visiting a branch in-person for identity verification. '[email protected]' closes the loop on the previous process, delivering an end-to-end digital account onboarding process which aligns with our digital at the core strategy,” commented Shailesh Grover, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, HLB.

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC .