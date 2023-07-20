How India’s IT majors are leveraging GenAI for enterprise

There is little doubt that generative AI is ushering in a new era of innovation and growth for business.

The latest research from McKinsey estimates it could add the equivalent of US$2.6 trillion to the US$4.4 trillion annually across the 63 use cases they analysed.

Considered the next frontier of productivity, generative AI is expected to have a significant impact across all industry sectors, automating repetitive tasks, increasing productivity, and supporting businesses with everything from drafting computer code, to supporting interaction with customers.

Enterprises in India are already catching on.

India’s largest bank, HDFC Bank, and its largest conglomerate, Reliance Industries, are using AI to develop new products and services. While India’s largest online retailer, Flipkart, is using the technology to create personalised product recommendations for customers.

To capitalise on the growing interest and cater to enterprise demand, global tech companies like Apple, Microsoft and IBM are leveraging GenAI in their product and services.

So too are India’s leading IT majors, with TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech all planning investments, integrating GenAI products and solutions, and developing proof-of-concept projects.

Tata Consulting Services (TCS)

As the country’s leading IT exporter, Tata Consulting Services (TCS) has developed a large portfolio of AI-powered solutions and intellectual property in the areas of AIOps, Algo Retail, smart manufacturing, digital twins, and robotics; and has begun integrating generative AI into this portfolio of services, working with clients across multiple industries, to explore how the technology can be used to deliver value in their specific business contexts.



The IT giant says it is investing in assets, frameworks and talent to harness the power of generative AI and recently rolled out a new offering (TCS Generative AI) which leverages Google Cloud’s GenAI services and tools, along with TCS’ own solutions, to design and deploy custom-tailored business solutions for clients.



The aim for TCS is to ideate solutions jointly with clients, rapidly prototype the most promising ideas, and build fully-fledged transformation solutions with enhanced time to value. These collaborative exercises will utilise TCS Pace Ports, the company’s co-innovation hubs, which are located in New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Amsterdam and Tokyo – where clients can also engage with academic researchers and starrtup partners.



“With deep contextual knowledge of our customers’ businesses, we are well-positioned to build innovative enterprise-level solutions using generative AI,” says Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Enterprise Growth Group at TCS.



TCS says it has 25,000 engineers certified on Google Cloud. In addition, it has over 50,000 associates trained in AI with plans to earn 40,000 skill badges on Google Cloud Generative AI within the year to support the anticipated demand for its new offering.