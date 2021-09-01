Vestas Supports Australian Renewables with New Contract

The Rye Park Wind Farm project in New South Wales, Australia, spans the hills of local government areas in Upper Lachlan and Yass Valley, an area approximately 11km from the north of Yass. The company managing the project installation, Tilt Renewables—now part of the Australian renewable energy generator ‘Powering Australian Renewables’ (PowAR), will incorporate 66 V162-6.2MW wind turbines from Vestas Wind Systems, as part of a contract for 396MW of energy.

The Rye Park Wind Farm will become the largest project in New South Wales and the second largest of Vestas’ wind operations in Australia.

‘As the largest provider of sustainable energy solutions, both globally and nationally, Vestas is particularly pleased that long-standing customers like Tilt Renewables, and now PowAR, continue to choose our leading technology, technical and construction capability, and integrated power and service solutions. We look forward to continuing to champion their ambitious vision of sustainability in Australia’, says Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

Installation and Management of Australia’s Renewables

Once the turbine installation is complete, Vestas will provide—as per the agreed contract—a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service.

What is an AOM?

Vestas provides a range of AOM service options to achieve maximum performance from wind turbine installations. The AOM 5000 is the most comprehensive option for wind project management, which tailors the maintenance schedule for 97% energy-based availability. The company also supplies its Performance Manager Software for complete transparency of project information.

The energy guarantee, provided by Vestas, will be met with clean energy production to power the equivalent of around 215,000 homes per year. The Rye Park Wind Farm will also provide labour support by creating 250 jobs during the construction of the site and ten ongoing regional jobs for the length of its operations management contract.

‘Vestas values our partnership with Tilt Renewables and PowAR as we build on our existing footprint of nearly 400 MW of wind energy in Australia’, says Peter Cowling, Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand. ‘We look forward to providing the installation and long-term maintenance for Rye Park Wind Farm which once operational, will be the largest wind farm in New South Wales’.

PowAR Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Dutaillis, says, ‘once again, Tilt Renewables, now part of the PowAR group, is very pleased to partner with Vestas as OEM of choice and long-term maintenance provider for Rye Park Wind Farm’.