Sony, Infosys among world’s most ethical firms – Ethisphere

Sony Group, Infosys and Singtel are among eight Asia-Pacific companies that have been recognised by the Ethisphere Institute as the ‘World’s Most Ethical Companies’ in 2022.

These eight APAC-headquartered companies were among 136 organisations lauded for their unwavering commitment to ethical business practices through programs that positively impact employees, communities and broader stakeholders, and contribute to sustainable and profitable long-term business performance.

The Ethisphere Index 2022 recognises companies that demonstrate outstanding performance in transparency, integrity, ethics and compliance.

“The moment is now, and the data is clear – companies must lead on sustainability, social issues, and governance,” says Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich . “Congratulations to the 2022 honorees for their dedication to advancing business integrity, for leadership on tough issues, and demonstrating that doing good is key to successful, long-term performance.”

The honorees span 22 countries, including five countries across Asia-Pacific, 45 industries and include six organisations that have been named to the list 16 times, every year since inception.

Kao Corporation only Asian firm to make list for 16 consecutive years

Included in the big six is Japan-headquartered leading consumer goods company Kao Corporation , the only Asian company to have made the list every year since the ranking began in 2007.

Such recognition of the health and beauty giant, which has 33,000-plus employees and has annual revenue of US$12.3bn, is a testament to “Kao’s dedication to advancing ethical and ESG management best practices”, says Erblich.

According to Kao’s chief executive Yoshihiro Hasebe, the business has always been based on walking the right path, a core value of its founder, and as such, external evaluations are an important indication the firm is going in the right direction.

“While we continue to walk on the right path, we should never be satisfied with the status quo,” says Hasebe. “With our drive towards improvement, we renewed our corporate philosophy—The Kao Way—in 2021, which includes principles such as 'We act with courage.' As CEO, I am determined we continue to aim higher in this ever-changing world.”

Kao’s renewed corporate philosophy includes ESG perspectives, such as the coexistence of people and the Earth, diversity and inclusion, and embracing challenges. By 2030, Kao aims to empower at least 1 billion people, to enjoy more beautiful lives and have 100% of its products leave a full lifecycle environmental footprint that science says the natural world can safely absorb.