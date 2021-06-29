SIA Launches Voluntary Carbon Offset Programme to Customers

With airlines in a high position on the carbon emissions hitlist, Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group is taking the initiative to mitigate the carbon footprint for itself and its clients. The group has launched a voluntary carbon offset programme, allowing customers to travel with Singapore Airlines and Scoot to offset their carbon emissions.

SIA Group’s Zero-Carbon Commitment

SIA Group is one of many organisations that has committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. The company is also working on other initiatives to reach this goal:

Investing in new-generation aircraft.

Reaching a higher level of operational efficiency.

Making use of low-carbon technology like sustainable aviation fuels .

Sourcing for high-quality carbon offsets.

The company provides a dedicated microsite for the customers wishing to offset their emissions. The two airlines will match these carbon offsets within the first sixth month period, starting on the programme’s proposed launch date.

The new microsite will be operational in late July and will become available for use by corporate customers in the fourth quarter of 2021. The offsets for the programme will be provided via the BlueHalo digital solution, developed by Tasman Environmental Markets (TEM), Australia-based specialists in offsetting business carbon footprints. Customers will also be able to use KrisFlyer miles, and HighFlyer points to combat their carbon footprints.

“Through the SIA Group’s voluntary carbon offset programme, our customers now have an opportunity to offset their emissions through accredited projects that provide clear benefits to people and the planet,” says Lee Wen Fen, Senior Vice President of Corporate Planning at Singapore Airlines. “Matching their offsets is our way of encouraging our customers to fly carbon neutral. The programme supports the Group’s commitment to buttress our sustainability efforts and reinforces our leadership position in the airline industry as we recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Peter Castellas, Chief Executive Officer at TEM, also commented, “SIA is committed in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and tackle the environmental impact of air travel. Empowering customers to take action on climate change by offsetting their emissions is imperative in the way we will be returning to travel. We are thrilled to partner with a powerful global airline to make a powerful positive impact on people and the planet.”