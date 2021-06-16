Neste’s Sustainable Fuels Support Singapore Green Plan

The current climate ‘crisis’ bears no quick or simple solution. The earth is becoming unnervingly close to reaching the irreversible global warming threshold by 2027. As all individuals and organisation have become aware of this, and the guidelines have been set, there is now a worldwide push to clean up industries and remain below the ‘tipping point’. But is it too late for Singapore to meet its Green Plan goals for 2030?

Neste, a global leader in sustainable fuels, is driving projects to create a greener future younger generations. The company holds a range of sustainable product lines, including Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Neste MY Renewable Diesel, Neste’s Marine Fuel, and Neste RE. All of the products are commercially available alternative fuels, which are sold as ‘ready-for-use’ with minimal disruption to industries.

Neste Sustainable Fuel Alternatives

Neste has developed an interesting line of products to suit global sustainability in sectors like aviation, motoring, overseas transport, and the production of sustainable plastics:

Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel ™ (SAF) provides a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels for the aviation industry, achieving up to an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. This serves perfectly as an immediate solution, without any required modifications to current aircraft nor additional investments from airline operators.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel ™ and Neste Marine ™ can propel the transport and maritime industries to meet Singapore’s goal of a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2050 without major disruption to industry-wide operations. Neste MY Renewable Diesel™ is made from 100% renewable raw materials and produces 90% fewer carbon emissions at a higher performance level, while Neste Marine™ is a low-sulphur and low-emission marine fuel that will allow ships to comply with global sulphur caps instantly. With the immense volume of fuel depleted daily from these industries, even an incremental change can deliver massive results.

Neste’s RE ™ fits in as an immediate, seamless, and sustainable plastic alternative. It is a raw material for plastic production that is made entirely out of renewable and recycled materials . This material is produced without virgin fossil fuel oil and can be used on its own or as a blend to create products of identical quality to conventional plastics. As such, it acts as a drop-in solution to plastic manufacturing that is both sustainably made and entirely recyclable at the end of product life.

Committed To Clean Energy In Singapore

Neste’s commitment to a sustainable future has already been received well by the respective industries. Neste has teamed up with Mitsui Chemicals and Toyota Tsusho to begin producing renewable plastics, made from the company’s Neste RE.

Its sustainable aviation fuel has also been well received, with application in over seven global airlines, including Lufthansa, American Airlines, All Nippon Airways (ANA), and has recently been implemented in airlines flying from Heathrow, United Kingdom. Neste and Airbus are also on the same wavelength, as they team up to launch the first commercial passenger flight running on 100% SAF.

In 2018, Neste also invested €1.5bn (SGD$2.4bn) as part of its commitment to Singapore’s Green Plan. As a result of this, Neste’s Singapore refinery will create additional capacity for a higher volume of production, which will involve increasing the output to 1.3 million tonnes of sustainable solutions per year.