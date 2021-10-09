Caterpillar partnerships provoke mining sustainability

Over the past couple of years, a lot has changed. Due to the nature of the mining industry, it’s not an easy task to become truly sustainable. Many of the leading companies have begun to understand that relationships can pave the way for the mining industry and give back to the environment and surrounding communities. With the increased implementation of technology, mining organisations are adapting fast with the help of strategic business partnerships.

Leading the way in zero-emissions

Caterpillar Inc. is certainly encouraging sustainability among other firms as it continues to develop its zero-emission offerings while advancing the technological implementation of its customers. A great example of this is Caterpillar’s relationship with Rio Tinto, which has been quick to source more sustainable solutions for its mines. Rio Tinto has set its sights on the ambitious net-zero goal that many others also seek but with support from Caterpillar, it makes it evermore achievable.

Both companies signed an agreement, which focuses their efforts towards the implementation of Caterpillar’s integrated zero-emissions sit solutions, comprising of the world’s first fleet of Cat 793 zero-emissions autonomous haulage vehicles for operations in Western Australia.

This system sits well with the ambitious sustainability goals that Rio Tinto has set. Due to the size of the company—with more than 46,000 employees, these targets will shape the future of many other industries, such as the automotive and telecommunications industries that benefit from Rio’s aluminium production for cars and mobile phones. The energy sector also has a major stake in its operations, sourcing a lot of copper from the company for turbine installations.

Ambitious goals drive sustainable change

Rio Tinto’s ambitious goals led to substantial technological changes at the Gudai-Darri mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. With a significant investment of US$26.bn, the company will implement various technologies, such as automation, robotics, advanced data analytics, and renewable energy sources, while also welcoming the world’s first fully-automated Cat 789D water truck.



