APAC firms must step up as youth seek green jobs – Accenture

The idea of creating a better future has mass appeal to young people across the globe, but young people in APAC are particularly eager.

According to new Accenture research, More than three-quarters of young people in Asia-Pacific want a green job within a decade, but there won’t be enough green jobs in the region to meet demand.

Meet Generation Green

Three out of four young people in APAC aspire to get a green job within the next decade, outpacing youth elsewhere in the world in gravitating towards careers – and organisations – that have an environmentally sustainable agenda, reveals Accenture’s report, Youthquake Meets Green Economy .

In a landmark study of 29,500 youth aged between 15 and 39, in 18 countries, 77% of respondents in Asia Pacific said they aspire to work in the green economy in the next decade, strikingly higher levels of aspiration as compared to the US (52%) and Europe (57%).

And more than half (54%) of the young in APAC even think they will accomplish this goal within five years.

These young people, aka Gen Green, aspire to work in the green economy and solve some of the world’s biggest environmental challenges, from helping economies transition to cleaner transportation to helping the region decarbonise.