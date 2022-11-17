10 most sustainable sites – furniture factory to solar farm

While the world’s most sustainable sites and buildings can be open to debate, with size and type all factors, we have rounded up what we believe are among the most sustainable sites on the planet – including the largest green sites – with some already built and some in the pipeline.

From the world’s largest eco-focused sites, including a solar farm, vertical farm, and wind farm, to the world’s most sustainable office space, shopping centre and car manufacturer – find the list here.

1 World’s largest solar-powered data centre

Moro Hub Data Centre, Dubai, UAE

Not one to shy away from a world record, the desert city of Dubai has just nabbed the Guinness World Records’ crown for the world’s largest solar-powered data centre. Measuring 16,031.925 m2, the carbon-neutral green data centre uses 100% renewable energy and has a capacity exceeding 100 megawatts (MW). The data centre was built by Moro Hub, a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital DEWA, as a core part of its sustainability strategy – which includes extensive investment into solar power.

