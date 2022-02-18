People Moves: Ogilvy, DHL Supply Chain, Lion Grp, Tata, KPMG

Sam Fischer becomes new CEO of global brewer Lion Group

Diageo’s current president of APAC Sam Fischer has been named CEO of 180-year-old global beverage giant Lion Group , as the company works to return to sustainable growth.

Sam brings more than 20 years of global leadership experience to Lion Group, including 17 years at Diageo, with deep expertise in alcohol beverages and FMCG businesses and a strong track record in creating strategic vision that drives enhanced performance in profile and market share. Prior to Diageo,

Fischer spent six years with Colgate-Palmolive working in Australia and various markets across Europe and Asia. He is also a non-executive director with the Burberry Group. He will join the Australia-headquartered Lion Group in July 2022.

Kym Hearn takes up lead role for ESG at KPMG Australia

Making a move from KPMG International, Kym Hearn is set to take the ESG reins of KPMG Australia ’s Audit, Assurance & Risk Consulting division.

Hearn returns to KPMG Australia from KPMG International’s Global Government team where she spent a year, having previously joined KPMG as a senior risk assurance consultant in 2019. She has extensive experience in delivering and managing high-quality projects and reviews in risk governance and controls advisory. Prior to this, she was an assistant manager in the Victorian Auditor-General’s Office and spent three years as a senior auditor at Audit New Zealand.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran reappointed as executive chairman of Tata Sons

Long-time Tata Group executive Natarajan Chandrasekaran has been reappointed as executive chairman of Tata Sons , the holding company of Tata Group.

Having successfully served in this role since 2017, his appointment has been extended for a further five years, as the company diversifies its operations and takes on the debt-laden Air India. His appointment as chairman of the group five years earlier followed a three-decade-long career at Tata’s IT services provider TCS, where Chandrasekaran served as CEO for 18 years. he joined TCS straight from university and spent 30 years at TCS working his way up the ranks to CEO.

He also chairs the boards of a number of other Tata Group companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power and TCS.