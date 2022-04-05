People Moves APAC: Bain, Colgate, Nissan, Fujitsu, IndiGo

Wade Cruse to lead Bain across Southeast Asia

Seasoned consultant Wade Cruse has been named managing partner of Bain & Company’s Southeast Asia business, one of the most important growth regions for the firm. With more than 25 years in consulting, 17 years under his Bain belt, and 15 years in Southeast Asia, senior partner Wade brings extensive leadership experience in the region.

Described by Satish Shankar , Bain’s managing partner for APAC, as “a well-respected leader” and “someone who puts others first, including our people and clients”, Wade will oversee the firm’s offices in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines, and is tasked with increasing Bain’s footprint in the region, and help the consultancy lead in important domains such as ESG and digital.

Wade joined Bain in 2005 from boutique strategy consultancy Marakon Associates and has experience in the steel sector, and specialisation in large-scale transformations in banking and insurance, advanced manufacturing and services, as well as technology. Most recently, he served as leader of Bain’s Customer practise in Asia, prior to which he led the Industrial Goods & Services and Technology practices across SEA. Wade has considerable experience in major markets such as the US, UK, China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Middle East. He has an MBA from Harvard.