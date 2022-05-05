Meet the CEO: Ng Wei Wei is UOB Malaysia’s first female boss

Ng Wei Wei has 25 years of banking experience

With more than 25 years of experience under her banking belt, Ng, who has a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the Monash University of Melbourne, has worked in Malaysia and Hong Kong covering 10 countries across APAC.

Following several years as relationship manager at Standard Chartered Bank in Kuala Lumpur, where she managed a portfolio of SME clients, Ng first honed her banking leadership skills at UOB Malaysia, from 2000 to 2006, as VP in corporate banking, before leaving to undertake various leadership roles at global financial institutions in Malaysia and Hong Kong.

She spent 13 years with HSBC working both in Hong Kong and Malaysia and holding nine increasingly senior roles, including as APAC head of global trade and receivables finance in Hong Kong, and in Kuala Lumpur, as country head of corporate, and most recently deputy head of commercial banking.

She returned to UOB Malaysia in 2019 as managing director and country head of wholesale banking, where led the wholesale banking, FDI Advisory and Islamic Banking businesses for the Bank, before being made deputy CEO in 2021, where she also oversaw retail banking, channels and digitalisation, and the risk management functions.

During this time, she was instrumental in growing UOB Malaysia’s wholesale banking franchise, and in advancing the Bank’s strategic priorities including its ESG and innovation agenda, as well as supporting its customers to expand regionally by tapping on the bank’s connectivity, expertise and capabilities.

“I am confident that under NG’s leadership, UOB Malaysia will continue to scale greater heights as we support our customers to seize opportunities locally and across the region,” says Wong.