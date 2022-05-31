India unveils initiatives in Davos, sends record delegation

India sent a record delegation to the World Economic Forum ’s Annual Meeting this year, presenting its position on critical global issues including the energy crisis, food security, plastic pollution, and health equity in Davos.

More than 100 Indian delegates, from CEOs of Indian corporates including HCL , Wipro , Infosys and Mahindra , to unicorn founders to political leaders from at least six Indian states convened in Davos to ensure participation in dialogues from crypto to climate change.

"In terms of numbers and specifically when it comes to government, we have record numbers from India," said Sriram Gutta , head of India agenda at the Forum. "We currently work with many states on diverse initiatives, including food innovation and agritech, advanced manufacturing and production, drones, and electric vehicles, among others."

Key announcements were made by the country to tackle issues with the energy transition, plastic pollution and the freshwater crisis, among others.

Here are five India highlights from the Forum.