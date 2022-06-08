Ant eyes Southeast Asia with Singapore digital bank launch

The world’s highest valued fintech, Ant Group , is once more stepping beyond its Chinese borders to Singapore with the opening of a digital bank as it looks to capture the fast-growing Southeast Asia market.

This comes as regulatory crackdowns in China continue, impacting the firm’s revenues.

It’s not the first time Ant Group, which was born in 2014 out of Alibaba’s mobile payments platform Alipay , has eyed international expansion, and the Southeast Asia region, in particular. In 2016, Ant Group’s then CEO Eric Jing put global expansion at the core of the Group’s goals, announcing at Davos that the Group would have a global customer base of 2 billion people within 10 years.

The global takeover hasn’t quite gone to plan, with many of its investments made in Southeast Asia and India faltering, among these its 30% stake in Paytm , and its overseas operations still only account for less than 5% of its revenues.

Dealing with tightening government regulations has been its focus over the last few years, following the cancelling of its highly anticipated IPO in 2020 after the Chinese government ordered a regulatory overhaul into its financial practices.

This regulatory crackdown has impacted the Group’s profits, making overseas expansion more important than ever, and the Group it seems is making moves once more.

