10 corporate climbers – CEOs who rose through the ranks

In 1907, New York high school dropout Sidney Weinberg secured his first job as a janitor at Goldman Sachs. Twenty-three years later, and he was appointed CEO where he remained for the next 44 years until his death.

It sounds like an unusual corporate story, not just for its rags to riches theme, but also the longevity of service at one firm, given that workers spend an average of 4.1 years with one employer, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But it’s not quite as unusual as you might expect. There are a number of big-name execs who kick-started their decades-long career climb on the very bottom rung, beginning with entry-level positions, and with hard work and decades of commitment, rose all the way to the top.

We pay tribute to these longtime leaders, former and current CEOs, who have proven that climbing the corporate ladder is possible.