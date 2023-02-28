Will moonlighting ever become accepted practice in India?

Rise of moonlighting amid WFH and digital skills demand

Moonlighting is the practice of employees for an external paid project or projects, while being full-time on the rolls of a company and without the consent of the main employer.

While moonlighting – also referred to as ‘side hustles’ and ‘side gigs’ – has always been around, the practice has spiralled in recent months amid widening opportunity.

Not only has the shift to remote working made it easier for employees to take on a second (or third) job – at TCS, around 40% of staff work from offices three times a week and 60% two times a week – but the acceleration of digital transformation means IT and digital skills are in red hot demand.

For some employees, it can be a way to supplement their income, or as a form of ‘career cushioning’, to safeguard against job loss.

For many though, the practice is seen as violating the contract. A new study from Indeed India finds a large majority of employees (81%) say they do not wish to take up another job alongside the one they currently work in, citing it as ‘unethical’.

But of the those who do, most tend to be IT workers. While workers in sectors including healthcare (70%), manufacturing (79%) and FMCG (71%) are not in favour of moonlighting, nearly half (43%) of IT sector workers di find the practice favourable.

Moonlighting practice a concern – productivity and confidentiality

For the employers however, the practice is of huge concern, with Wipro and other India IT giants like TCS, IBM and Infosys saying it not only impacts employee productivity, but also matters of confidentiality.



Which is why many tech companies have ‘moonlighting policies’ in place, with strict clauses that prohibit employees from taking up external work, except with mutual agreement.



For Wipro, the issue is not about employees having a side hustle outside of business hours per se but having one with a competitor, something that could lead to confidentiality issues.



Following the firing of 300 employees in October last year, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji told attendees at an All India Management Association event in Delhi that Wipro employees can have a “transparent dialogue” with the organisation about their second or weekend work, but that the company had discovered 300 employees who were working for “direct competitors” and as a consequence, there was “no room for them” in the company.



As a company that works with top global corporations, where client confidentiality is also key, TCS also sees the practice as highly concerning, with TCS employees, of which there are 600,000, barred from working for any other organisation as part of the service contract.



Describing moonlighting as an “ethical issue”, CHRO Milind Lakkad told reporters that it is “against our core values and culture”.



That said, TCS has not taken action against moonlighting staff, with COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam recently saying it was important to show empathy when dealing with such an issue, as it could ruin an employee’s career.



At Infosys too, India’s second largest IT firm, CEO Parekh admitted that where the company had found employees doing work in two different companies where there are confidentiality issues, “we have let them go in the last twelve months”.



The IT major sent an email to employees following the widely reported Wipro firing reminding them of the employees’ code of conduct and that disciplinary action, including termination, would be taken if anyone was found to be moonlighting.