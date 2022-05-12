People News APAC: Manulife, Howden, Darwinbox, Autohome

Ex-Microsoft leader Gautam Goenka joins Darwinbox as SVP Engineering

Microsoft veteran Gautam Goenka has jumped ship to Darwinbox joining the executive leadership team and taking up the role of SVP Engineering, as the Asia-focused HR tech leader continues its expansion in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and other regions. Gautam is tasked with leveraging his experience in building enterprise-scale products to add value to customers and maximise the potential of the platform.

Gautam brings nearly 25 years of rich engineering experience to the company – a blend of 16 years at Microsoft and eight years at startups – with expertise in architecture, design, engineering and scalability and diverse expertise in technologies ranging from Windows to Linux, .NET to Java, Azure to AWS, Client to Cloud.

Gautam joins from Microsoft where he had a two-year stint as Partner – Group Engineering Manager on the Edge browser team, and was instrumental in growing Edge share worldwide and improving user productivity. Prior to Microsoft, he was at Kony Labs, where he served as Senior VP, Head of Engineering, responsible for the Kony Platform, a multi-channel application development platform. And before that, he spent 14 years at Microsoft, beginning in 1998 as a software engineer and working his way up the ranks to Principal Development Manager.

An IIT Kharagpur alumnus, Gautam is also an angel investor with Eagle10 Ventures, focused on evaluating technologies for startups.