CEO hiring India: how the path to the top is changing

When it comes to appointing a new CEO, organisations in the west lean towards internal candidates.

S&P 500 boards have long favoured internal successors, with such promotions marking 82% of all CEO transitions in 2022, according to Spencer Stuart. Eighteen percent of new CEOs were external appointments, with just one CEO appointment (2% of total) from the board — what is called ‘the known outsider’.

Korn Ferry data backs this up. In the Fortune 1000, many more boards promote internally than hire externally, though conversely, the private market is almost uniquely external.

Reasons for hiring internally are multiple, not least because an external candidate’s lack of internal social networks can hamper their effectiveness, a recent university study found.

External hiring is the norm in India

The succession process in India however is almost directly the reverse, with external candidates more frequently selected over those already within the company.

“External CEO hires make up 65-70% of all chief executive appointments, Sanjay Shetty, a Talent Partner at Randstad India, one of the country’s leading HR service provider, tells Business Chief.

One of the main reasons for this is the lack of succession planning across many India-based organisations.

According to a survey from Korn Ferry and the National Stock Exchange of India, fewer than half of the boards of India’s largest firms say they have identified successors for top leadership positions. While just 45% say that the board ensures a rigorous CEO succession.

As Monica Agrawal, co-head of Korn Ferry’s Board Services practice in India puts it: “When CEO succession is not viewed as a progressive and planned-out move, the focus of the board tends to be on replacing the current CEO rather than on the long-term vision of developing a multigenerational leadership bench.”

India’s tech and industrial sectors, in particular, lag behind in having a systematic process, the report reveals.

But it is the family-run businesses, of which there are many in India (the country has the third highest number of publicly listed family-owned businesses in the world) that are especially poor on succession – with a staggering 97% operating without succession plan documents, a study from BAF Consultants reveals.