Human Capital Articles

From advancing green finance to revitalising rural areas, here’s how China’s biggest financial services firm achieving its sustainability goals…
The metaverse has a growing relevance to retail, and brands must embrace the opportunity if they are to attract new consumers, reports WRC and Railsbank…
To meet the demand-supply gap for tech talent, IT and services firms in India are innovating and diversifying – from Wipro to Accenture…
Singapore has been named the best city for a career in NFTs and the Metaverse, while Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney, Melbourne rank highly…
Andrew Mawson, Founder & CEO at Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA), on how CIOs are increasingly seen as agents for change in organisations…
Familiarity. Check. Engagement. Check. Verified talent. Check. The recruitment process runner-up may make the best hire, argues Ilit Raz, CEO of Joonko…
To better compete in the digital economy and support firms through change, CIOs in ANZ should follow these five priorities, says Info-Tech…
Insights from consultancy Bain & Company highlight the myths and misconceptions that are hindering cloud adoption in financial services…