How can Japan turn its ageing workforce into an advantage?

Japan is facing a talent shortage crisis.

As the country’s birth rate hits record lows, organisations are likely to face a shortage of more than 11 million workers by 2040, a study by Recruit Works Institute has found.

The working age population is expected to rapidly decline from 2027 – shrinking 20% from 2020 to 59.8 million by 2040 – even as labour demand remains steady.

This a major issue for the world’s third-largest economy, which has seen more three decades of economic stagnation resulting in some of the weakest wage growth in the developed world.

To address the labour shortage, Prime Minister Fumio Kishada has pledged around US$7.6 billion to train workers for more high-skilled jobs in the next five years. He also recently approved a plan to expand the country’s skilled worker visa system, opening the pathway up for more foreigners to gain permanent residency.

Like other governments, Japan is recognising the need to integrate older people into the workforce. The Labour Act supports older adults to work until age 70, urging employers to raise mandatory retirement age to 70 or in some cases abolish retirement all together.

Some companies in Japan are already on board, scrapping employee age limits as they look to fill vacancies in a tight labour market.

Zipper maker YKK Group recently eliminated its retirement age, while electronics retailer Nojima Co. raised its retirement policy from 65 to age 80 in 2020, before abolishing the age limit altogether – allowing older workers to continue work on a case-by-case basis. The company provides a programme of shorter hours, five hours a day, four days a week, for this group of workers.

Turning the problem of an ageing population into the solution – by harnessing the skills of older workers – makes perfect sense.

Especially given the numbers.

By 2031, Japanese workers 55 and older will reach nearly 40% of the workforce. This is 13% higher than the US, 11% higher than Germany, and 15% higher than both the UK and France, according to a new study from Bain – which estimates that around 150 million jobs will shift to workers 55 and older by the end of the decade.