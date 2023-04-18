Japan gambles on first casino to boost tourism

Japan has announced plans to roll the dice on the gaming industry and open the country’s first casino.

Scheduled to open in 2029 in Osaka, the US$8 billion casino complex will be located on a reclaimed island (Yumeshima) that is also due to host the World Expo 2025.

Gaming giant MGM Resorts International – behind such iconic casinos as the Bellagio and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas – will take a 40% stake in the company behind the project, with local partner Orix Group also taking 40%. The remaining 20% will be shared by around 20 other companies.

The resort will include hotels, a shopping mall, and conference centre – like so many others around the world, and indeed Asia Pacific.

Most famous of these is Macau, rightly referred to as the Las Vegas of Asia. This Special Administrative Region (SAR) of China is home to the world’s biggest casino – The Venetian Macau – and some of the biggest names in the industry, including MGM and Wynn.