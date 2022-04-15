Digital Strategy Articles

Multi-cloud application security and delivery company F5 has unveiled its 2022 State of Application Strategy Report highlighting digital transformation…
Rahul Jain, Chief Delivery Officer - Global Technology Services at Trianz, shares his take on understanding the five layers of digital transformation…
The metaverse has a growing relevance to retail, and brands must embrace the opportunity if they are to attract new consumers, reports WRC and Railsbank…
Singapore has been named the best city for a career in NFTs and the Metaverse, while Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney, Melbourne rank highly…
Andrew Mawson, Founder & CEO at Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA), on how CIOs are increasingly seen as agents for change in organisations…
To better compete in the digital economy and support firms through change, CIOs in ANZ should follow these five priorities, says Info-Tech…
Insights from consultancy Bain & Company highlight the myths and misconceptions that are hindering cloud adoption in financial services…
Andrew Mawson, Founder & CEO at consultancy Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA), shares his views on training, skills and technology in the workplace…