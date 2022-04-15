Digital Strategy Articles

Visibility is top challenge in digital transformation – F5

Multi-cloud application security and delivery company F5 has unveiled its 2022 State of Application Strategy Report highlighting digital transformation

Understanding the Five Layers of Digital Transformation

Rahul Jain, Chief Delivery Officer - Global Technology Services at Trianz, shares his take on understanding the five layers of digital transformation

Why brands, retailers must step into the metaverse – WRC

The metaverse has a growing relevance to retail, and brands must embrace the opportunity if they are to attract new consumers, reports WRC and Railsbank

Singapore named best city for NFT and Metaverse careers

Singapore has been named the best city for a career in NFTs and the Metaverse, while Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney, Melbourne rank highly

CIOs should address digital skills and influence culture

Andrew Mawson, Founder & CEO at Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA), on how CIOs are increasingly seen as agents for change in organisations

Five priorities for tech leaders in Australia, New Zealand

To better compete in the digital economy and support firms through change, CIOs in ANZ should follow these five priorities, says Info-Tech

Bain & Co on myths that hinder cloud in financial services

Insights from consultancy Bain & Company highlight the myths and misconceptions that are hindering cloud adoption in financial services

CIOs embrace tech to drive an effective digital workplace

Andrew Mawson, Founder & CEO at consultancy Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA), shares his views on training, skills and technology in the workplace