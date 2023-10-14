When it comes to company security, there is cause for concern.

Organisations are facing an average of 44 significant cyber incidents a year, and detection and response times are slow with three-quarters of organisations taking an average of six months or longer to detect and respond to an incident.

That’s according to EY’s recently released 2023 Global Cybersecurity Leadership Insights Study.

So, what’s going wrong?

It’s not that the technology isn’t there, nor that companies aren’t investing – with investment in cybersecurity between 2010 and 2022 growing at a CAGR of 16.6%, according to Pitchbook.

And the study, which surveyed 500 CISOs and C-suite members, reveals that a wave of new technology implementation is coming, with 84% or organisations in the early stages of adding two or more new technologies to their existing suite of cybersecurity solutions.

Ironically – it’s the very scale and complexity of security measures that is now posing the greatest threat to efficient cybersecurity, according to EY.

Put simply, it limits visibility.

“The more clutter you have in your technology environment, the harder it is to pick up signals and get on top of issues quickly,” says Richard Watson, EY Global and EY APAC Cybersecurity Consulting Leader.