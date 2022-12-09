APAC CEOs ramp up investments to face challenges, EY reports

CEOs in Asia-Pacific are taking a proactive and growth-focused approach to the ongoing geopolitical challenges, from pandemic-related issues to US-China tensions, they are facing.

That’s according to EY’s latest CEO Outlook Pulse survey of 210 APAC CEOs, which found that executives in the region are adapting their strategic investment plans, reconfiguring supply chains. and relocating operational assets to stay ahead of the disruption.

APAC CEOs see pandemic disruption as biggest risk to business

While at the start of the year, APAC CEOs were less concerned than their global peers about geopolitical and trade tensions, the reverse is now true thanks to the continued impact of pandemic-related disruptions, not to mention the US-China tensions and war in Ukraine.

Disruption related to the pandemic is a much bigger concern in the region with nearly half (48%) of CEOs in APAC (vs. 41% in Europe, 43% in the Americas) saying a continuation or return of Covid-19 disruption is the greatest risk to their business.

While 37% say ongoing pandemic-related issues is the main driver in the changes they are making to their strategic investments, unsurprising given the impact China’s zero-Covid policy has had on supply chains in and out of Mainland China.

EY says that many CEOs are now building risk radar teams to continuously monitor geopolitical tensions – sourcing and analysing terabytes of data so they can be at the forefront of the next crisis rather than behind it.

APAC CEOs look to rebalance and shorten supply chains

While supply chain reconfiguration has long been a priority for APAC CEOs, geopolitical concerns over the last six months has brought this issue to the top of the agenda.

Organisations are reimagining their supply chains to be shorter and more localised, while also diversifying suppliers.

Many large American manufacturers for example have started to rebalance their supply chains to the Southern US and Northern Mexico from their facilities in the APAC region, and even companies headquartered in Asia-Pacific are increasing investments in Southeast Asia and North America to keep pace with the shift toward shortened supply chains.

Some APAC firms are also considering market clusters based on jurisdiction, similar demand characteristics and supply sources. These offer flexibility for multiple locations for management, as well as placing them in proximity to markets.

