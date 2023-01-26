Revenue of APAC family firms passes US$1 trillion mark

The combined revenue of companies from Asia-Pacific passed the US$1 trillion barrier for the first time this year, according to the 2023 EY and University of St. Gallen Family Business Index, a ranking of the 500 largest family businesses in the world by revenue.

While Asia-Pacific is home to just 16% of companies in the Index, compared to 46% in Europe and 34% in the Americas, the contribution of APAC to the Index has been consistently increasing.

The number of companies based in Asia-Pacific climbed to 79 this year, up from 74 in 2021, marking a 6.8% increase. The region has not suffered a negative trend since the Index began in 2015.

The increase in a company’s average revenue, compared with the previous Index, was also greatest regionally, with the average APAC company increasing its revenue by 15%, or by nearly US$2 billion, since 2021. Whereas globally, family enterprises witnessed a 10% increase.

What is striking is the growing prominence of Asia and the economic power these family firms wield,” says Professor Dr. Thomas Zellweger, Chair in Family Business, University of St.Gallen.