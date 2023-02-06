Google, Apple, Honeywell chiefs bullish on India expansion

India – fastest growing economy in the world and optimistic CEO outlook

According to the latest projections on world economic growth from the IMF, while the Indian economy is predicted to dip from 6.8% in 2022 to 6.1% in 2023, it is expected to grow at 6.8% again in the financial year 2024.

This makes it the fastest-growing economy in the world with the current estimates surpassing growth in emerging and developing Asia as well as projections on China’s economy.

“The century belongs to India as immense growth lies ahead for the country,” Deloitte India’s Executive Officer N Venkatam announced during this month’s WEF Forum in Davos. “Indian CEOs are very optimistic… there is a lot of growth ahead of us.”

Certainly, India chiefs are bucking the global CEO pessimistic outlook. A majority (57%) of India CEOs say they remain optimistic about the country’s economic growth in the next 12 months, even as a whopping 78% of global CEOs predict a decline in global economic growth in 2023, according to PwC’s 26th Annual Global CEO Survey.

"Despite signs of a global economic slowdown, continuing high inflation, and the ripple effects of the conflict in Europe, there is optimism among India's CEOs about the country's economic growth," said Sanjeev Krishan, chairperson of PwC in India.

Almost 85% of India CEOs do not plan to reduce headcount, and 96% do not plan to reduce compensation in the next 12 months.

India-based CEOs are not the only ones being bullish on the country’s growth, however, as chief executives of multinationals look to India for expansion, investment, and growth.

Multinationals witness resilient India business, indicate bullish expansion plans

Chief executives of more than 10 large consumer-facing global giants, including Procter & Gamble, Mondelez, Visa, Diageo, Amazon, Apple, and H&M, all said in recent earnings calls that their India business was resilient during the December 2022 quarter despite global macro-economic headwinds.

P&G said its India business continues to accelerate, growing by 12% and 13% in the September and December quarters, respectively; Visa reported double-digit growth in India in the last quarter; Diageo said India net sales grew 11%, with volume growth of 7% last quarter; and Estee Lauder Companies said India was among the stars of its emerging markets with India’s sales growth rising nearly 50%.

As a result, most of these companies indicated bullish expansion plans in India, with fashion retailer H&M Group CEO Helena Helmersson saying the company is accelerating expansion in India; while shoemaker Skechers said it will invest in manufacturing as well as warehousing in India – a market where it feels it can reach beyond US$1bn, five times its current revenue.

Honeywell, which has a strong presence in India with more than 12,000 employees, is also being confident about India, with Ben Driggs, Honeywell’s President of Global High Growth Regions, saying the American multinational conglomerate remains bullish about the growth prospects of the Indian economy.

“We are very optimistic about India,” Driggs said during the recently held WEF Forum in Davos. “What is more exciting about India for me in recent times is it has a convergence of a wonderful set of infrastructure projects, which are really helping the country move forward. India has many innovative companies – both big and small. The start-up environment is really strong. All of that leads to excellent economic output for the country in the long-term.”