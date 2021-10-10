Meet some of the speakers of FinTech & InsurTech Live

The third hybrid conference of the year for BizClik media Group, FinTech and InsurTech Live welcomes leaders from across the globe to attend at Tobacco Dock, London, or via the online platform. Communication, networking and education are encouraged over the three-day event as attendees receive talks from industry experts. Whether you attend the event in person or virtually, there will be ample opportunities for networking to meet new people and make new connections within the FinTech and InsurTech industries.

Meet the speakers

Over the course of the three-day event, attendees will be graced with the presence of some big names in the industry. Days one and two will consist of the main stage, the FinTech & InsurTech stage and the digital stage. Day three will be 100% virtual and tailored individually towards the EMEA, APAC and North America regions.

Stephen and Gabino Roche

As the headline sponsor of the event, Saphyre will be making an appearance. Both Stephen Roche, President, and Gabino Roche, Chief Executive Officer, will be on stage giving high-level talks at the venue in London. The brothers lead the FinTech start-up, which has seen exponential growth since its founding in 2017.

Luke Manning

We are likely to hear some talks of sustainability during the session with Luke Manning, Head of Sustainability at the London Stock Exchange, as he delves into his extensive experience of financial markets and how he has helped drive excellence across the organisation, as well as contributions to job creation, risk management, and supporting financial stability.

Ruth Polyblank

Ruth Polyblank, Vice President and Partnerships Lead will join us on the main stage from Mastercard, with insights into the digital payments world. Her role focuses on building strategic partnerships with key InsurTech companies on behalf of Mastercard, and opening up further opportunities for the company.

It’s not too late to sign up!

