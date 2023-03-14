Top 10 richest Southeast Asia: how they made their fortunes

When it comes to the richest in Asia – China, Hong Kong, and India have long dominated, China and India with its tech and IT entrepreneurs, and Hong Kong with its retail and real estate family conglomerates.

But Southeast Asia, also home to numerous billionaires, is a different beast, with its richest tycoons having made their money across diverse businesses – everything from paint to property to power plants (not to mention agriculture, energy, tech, and retail).

From Singapore to Indonesia, Thailand to the Philippines, we round up the top 10 richest people in Southeast Asia (as of March 14, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index) and investigate how they made their fortunes.

1

Low Tuck Kwong

US$26.6bn

Indonesia

Age: 74