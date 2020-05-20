YCH Group to develop high-tech DistriPark in Nantong

YCH Group, a leading Asia Pacific end-to-end supply chain management and logistics company, has made a major commitment to support logistics infrastructure in Nantong City, China.

The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CPC Nantong Northern New Town Management Committee to develop a DistriPark within the Nantong Integrated Logistics Park in support of this measure.

As a key port and economic centre in the Jiangsu Province, Nantong City is a fast-growing coastal city located along the Yangtze River Delta. According to a report published by Milken Institute in September 2016, Nantong City is one of the top ten Best-Performing 3rd tier cities in China, demonstrating rapid development and growth in wages, jobs, GDP & FDI.

The new DistriPark will help to fill development gaps and will intensify the growth of logistics infrastructure and capabilities, supporting the rapid urbanisation of Nantong City. The hub will also boost connectivity between the coastal and inland cities of China through the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, bringing further development prospects to China’s inland cities.

“The DistriPark is strategic and instrumental to YCH’s expansion in the coastal and inland cities of China. With the rapid development and growth of second and third-tier cities in the country, the new facility will provide immediate access to the best-in-class Supply Chain solutions for our clients in the region,” said Dave Lim, Chief Executive Officer of YCH China.

Zhou Yong, Director of CPC Nantong Northern New Town Management Committee added: “The Nantong Integrated Logistics Park was designed to support the rapid growth of consumerism and urbanisation in Nantong City. We are delighted to collaborate with YCH, a notable Singapore company, who will add value in our efforts to develop Nantong into the next major economic centre of China.”

