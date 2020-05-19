Woolworths begins phase out of billions of single-use plastic bags, sets 20 June deadline
Supermarket giant Woolworths will stop handing out single-use plastic bags across all of its 995 Australian stores by 20 June.
The company gives out 3.2bn of these bags every year, but will instead be offering more robust plastic and canvas bags for a respective charge of 15 and 99 cents.
This places pressure on the likes of Aldi and Coles to follow suit, with the latter also committed to abolishing single use plastic carrier bags this year.
See also:
- Woolworths and Aldi gain market share on Coles in 2017
- Woolworths rolls out nationwide click and collect as Amazon nears Australia arrival
- Read the latest edition of ANZ’s Business Chief magazine
Twelve Woolworths stores across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia have already scrapped them as part of a feedback gathering exercise.
Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci said: “We feel very strongly this is the right thing to do, and that together with our customers we can help create a greener future for Australia.
“Our teams have been working hard behind the scenes to accelerate the rollout of this plan so we can start making a positive impact on the environment as quickly as possible.”
The upcoming national single-use plastic bag ban comes as Woolworths continues to trial the removal or reduction of plastic packaging in fruit and vegetables.
- Why leaders must champion the transition to sustainabilitySustainability
- Sony, Infosys among world’s most ethical firms – EthisphereSustainability
- Property group Hongkong Land commits to SBTi net-zero targetSustainability
- APRU handbook analyses sustainable challenges in Pacific RimSustainability