Will India's GDP overtake UK, Germany and Japan this decade?

Latest forecasts from India’s National Statistics Office (NSO) say the country’s economy will rebound sharply in FY22 to achieve GDP growth of 9.2% – making India’s economy worth US$3.1 trillion.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is even more bullish in its estimate, predicting GDP growth of 9.5% – a figure echoed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The sharp rise is partly due to a strong recovery in India’s manufacturing, construction and services industries.

The latest figures from the World Bank put Japan’s nominal GDP at US$5.06tn yet many observers predict India will overtake Japan this decade to be the second-largest economy in Asia, behind China.

In fact, IMF’s World Economic Outlook (October 2021) stated that India would lead global growth from FY22, even overtaking China, and would maintain that position for at least the following five years.

Consultancy EY has predicted that India’s economy will pass the landmark US$5tn mark by FY28 – downgrading its forecast from FY25 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, India looks set to rebound faster than virtually all other countries, and that prolonged growth should see it become the leading economic force that has been promised for so long.

NSO downplayed its 9.2% growth estimate, adding that it did not take into account a number of variables – not least the ongoing pandemic.

India's economy surging ahead when comparing Purchasing Power Parity