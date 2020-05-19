Why you should attend the AFAANZ conference in Hobart

Looking for an exciting, yet productive way to spend a few days in Tasmania?

The Board of the Accounting and Finance Association of Australia and New Zealand (AFAANZ) invites all business professionals to attend the 55th Annual Conference at Hotel Grand Chancellor in Hobart, Tasmania beginning on Sunday 5 July and lasting until Tuesday 7 July.

The AFAANZ Conference provides a wide variety of outstanding speakers and topics including keynote addresses from Professor Robert Faff, The University of Queensland and Professor Teri Lombardi Yohn, Indiana University, USA. There will also be a panel session and a panel discussion with invited speakers on the opening day. The number of excellent papers submitted from Australia and New Zealand, Asia, Europe and the USA is indicative of continued international interest.

During the three-day stretch, the conference offers a good opportunity to network with colleagues from around the world, in addition to providing updates on the latest developments in the accounting and finance disciplines. As usual, the AFAANZ Accounting History; Accounting Standards; and Accounting Education special interest groups (SIGs) will be holding their full day symposia on Saturday, 4 July; the Public Sector and Not-for-profit SIG will now be running its forum on Sunday, 5 July.

The Management Accounting; Qualitative Research in Accounting Network (QualRAN); the Auditing and Assurance; and Behavioural Finance SIGs will hold their meetings as usual on Sunday, 5 July. SIG session times are mentioned on page 4 of this brochure. The SIGs provide valuable professional development and excellent networking opportunities with leading members of the profession.

The AFAANZ conference continues to offer a quality program with renowned speakers and enjoyable social functions. It also provides an opportunity to engage with our platinum sponsors – Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and CPA Australia along with a wide range of exhibitors.

