Why Performance Horizon is expanding into Japan

The global leader in digital partner marketing Performance Horizon has hired key executives from tech giants Google, Twitter among others to its growing team in Sydney to expand its presence in Japan.

The company is set to open a new office in Tokyo, as JAPAC GM Peter Mycock is improving the operation with technology partnerships, localized teams and a focus on product development within its core division.

“Three years ago, we embarked on an ambitious plan to revolutionize digital partner marketing and build our brand in the region,” said Mycock. “We’ve established a dominant footprint in Australia and Japan, where the market recognized that a scalable API-based technology approach consistently drives better margins and growth.

“This is a testament to the product, team and adoption by brands, agencies and partners, and we’re excited about the incredible growth opportunities ahead.”

Performance Horizon drives customer acquisition, increases revenue and profitability gains through its online marketing channels for major Aussie brands such as National Australia Bank (NAB), Samsung, Westfield and The Iconic.

This also includes the company’s ability to provide customised reporting, automated payments, real-time insights and partner optimisation.

The leading provider of SaaS solutions for digital partner marketing, Performance Horizon allows brands to connect directly with their marketing partners to increase customer acquisition and drive high margin revenues from online marketing channels.

“Digital ad spend is projected to reach $49 billion in Asia-Pacific by 2016,” said Performance Horizon CEO Malcolm Cowley. “Our presence in the region is growing rapidly, as brands engaged in digital commerce in this important region seek solutions to increase customers and revenues from their online marketing channels and partners.”

