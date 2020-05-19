Why Mumbrella360 in Sydney is the event for you

The Mumbrella360 national conference includes everything under Australia’s media and marketing umbrella, and will take place June 2-4 at the Hilton Hotel in Sydney.

The conference is designed for those in the business of media, marketing and entertainment, and will also provide seminars and speakers to help understand today’s media. There will be over 50 sessions during the two days, which will be spread across four different themes.

In addition to the conference, there will be an exhibition showcasing the industry’s most exciting and innovative companies. There will also be networking opportunities and a cocktail party on June 3.

Confirmed speakers include consumer psychologist and global chief strategy officer of Cummins & Partners Adam Ferrier, Hulsbosch Executive Creative Director Hans Hulsbosch, co-founder and content director of Mamamia Women’s Network Mia Freedman, Clemenger Group executive chairman Robert Morgan as well as Mnet Mobile CEO Travis Johnson.

Mumbrella360 has already won major industry awards such as Best Conference in 2012 by Australian Event Awards, Best Conference or Meeting in NSW in 2013 by CIM Magazine and was a national finalist for Best Conference in 2013 by Australian Event Awards.

