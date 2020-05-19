Why IGEL Technology relocated its Asia Pacific headquarters to Sydney

In a move that validates the recent growth in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) markets, Germany-based IGEL Technology recently announced it will move its Asia-Pacific headquarters to Sydney.

With its Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) headquarters previously located in Singapore, IGEL Technology is a global leader in thin and zero client solutions. The company assists organisations in improving the agility, efficiency and security of their virtual desktop and application delivery systems.

RELATED TOPIC: Asia Pacific holds spot as top wealth market in the world

The main hub in Australia will include both service and support for current customers and partners in ASEAN, as well as further developing its operations throughout ANZ. Meanwhile, IGEL’s global managing director Erhard Behnke said operations from the Singapore office would be partially relocated to Australia, with the remaining employees set to join the company’s other subsidiaries.

IGEL Technology has experienced solid growth during the past two years in Australia and New Zealand, most of which is due to Marc Doehnert becoming the business development manager for ANZ. In addition, IGEL has transitioned toward managed workspace solutions instead of specialising on hard-ware-only business.

RELATED TOPIC: Why Performance Horizon is expanding into Japan

Also, IGEL hired former Dell computers chief of cloud client and computing operation in the Asia Pacific and Japan, Ward Nash, to lead its ANZ business. Nash said IGEL’s relocation was due to faster take-up of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions in Australia compared to other ASEAN countries.

Four IGEL executives will be based in Sydney, with the group still attempting to add a northern and southern region sales manager. Nash said he expects at least 100 per cent growth for IGEL within the next few years.

Let's connect!

Check out the latest edition of Business Review Australia!