Who topped the Australian Financial Review's 2017 Rich List?
Each year for 34-years, The Australian Financial Review has released its Rich List . 2017 is no different. Financial Review released the anticipated feature and found that Anthony Pratt, head of the Visy Industries cardboard box manufacturing and recycling empire in Australia and Pratt Industries in the United States, came first.
Pratt has a record personal wealth of $12.6 billion and tops the list for the first time since 2009.
"Money is a great scoreboard of success, or one of them," Mr Pratt told Financial Review. "It's a great honour and I feel very fortunate that I'm in a position that I can build a business."
Combined, the top 20 Rich Listers are worth $100.7 billion. Here are the very top ten:
1. Anthony Pratt
Wealth:$12.60 billion
Industry: Manufacturing
Role: Executive Director, Pratt Industries and Visy
2. Harry Triguboff
Wealth: $11.45 billion
Industry: Property
Role: Managing Director, Meriton
3. Gina Rinehart
Wealth: $10.41 billion
Industry: Resourced, rural
Role: Chairman, Hancock Prospecting
4. Frank Lowry
Wealth: $8,2 billion
Industry: Property
Role: Chairman, Westfield
5. Ivan Glasenberg
Wealth: $6.85 billion
Industry: Resources
Role: Chief Executive, Glencore
6. Andrew Forrest
Wealth: $6.84 billion
Industry: Resources
Role: Chairman, Fortescue Metals
7. John Gandel
Wealth: $6.10 billion
Industry: Property, investment
Role: Principal, Gandel Group
8. Hui Wing Mau
Wealth: $6.00 billion
Industry: Property
Role: Chairman, Shimao Property Holdings
9. James Packer
Wealth: $4.75 billion
Industry: Entertainment (gaminig)
Role: Major shareholder, Crown Resorts
10. Stan Perron
Wealth: $3.90 billion
Industry: Property, investment
Role: Founder, Perron Group
