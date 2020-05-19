Anthony Pratt retains title as Australia’s richest man

The latest annual Financial Review Rich List has revealed that Anthony Pratt has retained his title as Australia’s richest man, recording a record personal wealth of $12.9bn.

Pratt, Chairman of Visy Industries and Pratt Industries, held his title despite strong competition from Meriton Founder Harry Triguboff ($12.77bn) and Hancock Prospecting Chairman Gina Rhinehart ($12.68bn).

According to this year’s list, the 200 richest individuals in Australia are now worth a total $282.7bn, up $49.6bn from the $233.1bn recorded in 2017.

Additionally, the total number of billionaires across Australia rose to record 76, adding 16 over the course of the past year.

Further, the lowest wealth on the 200-strong list was $387mn, up from the $341mn that came in 200th 12 months ago.

Alongside Pratt, Triguboff and Rhinehart, Chairman of Shimao Property Holdings, Hui Wing Mau, and Chairman of Westfield Corporation, Frank Lowy, rounded out the top five, recording net wealths of $9.09bn and $8.42bn respectively.

For more, see the full Financial Review Rich List 2018.