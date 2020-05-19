Australian Financial Review Rich List 2017 - the breakdown
Yesterday, Business Review Canada reported that cardboard box manufacturer and recycling tycoon Anthony Pratt topped the 2017 Financial Review Rich List with a $12.60 billion value. Following Pratt was Harry Truboff, while Gina Rinehart came in at third place.
Today we present further analysis of the annual Rich List. Which cities have the wealthiest people? Is there gender imbalance when it comes to wealth? Here are our findings:
Overall top five
Anthony Pratt & Family (Manufacturing)
$12.60 b
Harry Triguboff (Property)
$11.45 b
Gina Rinehart (Resources, Agriculture)
$10.41 b
Frank Lowy (Property)
$8.26 b
Ivan Glasenberg (Resources)
$6.85 b
Combined wealth of top five: $49.57 billion
Top five cities home to people on Rich List
Sydney
64
Melbourne
59
Perth
16
Brisbane
13
Gold Coast
6
Top five industries that people from the Rich List work in
Property
58
Investment
21
Resources
18
Retail
18
Financial Services
16
Top five women on the Rich List
Gina Rinehart
10.41
Bianca Rinehart
2.74
Vicky Teoh (with David Teoh)
1.91
Angela Bennett
1.76
Alexandra Burt & Leonie Baldock
1.55
Combined wealth of top five women: $18.37 billion
Top five men on the Rich List
Anthony Pratt & Family
12.60
Harry Triguboff
11.45
Frank Lowy
8.26
Ivan Glasenberg
6.85
Andrew Forrest
6.84
Combined wealth of top five men: $46 billion