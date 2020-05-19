Australian Financial Review Rich List 2017 - the breakdown

Yesterday, Business Review Canada reported that cardboard box manufacturer and recycling tycoon Anthony Pratt topped the 2017 Financial Review Rich List with a $12.60 billion value. Following Pratt was Harry Truboff, while Gina Rinehart came in at third place.

Today we present further analysis of the annual Rich List. Which cities have the wealthiest people? Is there gender imbalance when it comes to wealth? Here are our findings:

Overall top five

Anthony Pratt & Family (Manufacturing)

$12.60 b

Harry Triguboff (Property)

$11.45 b

Gina Rinehart (Resources, Agriculture)

$10.41 b

Frank Lowy (Property)

$8.26 b

Ivan Glasenberg (Resources)

$6.85 b

Combined wealth of top five: $49.57 billion

Top five cities home to people on Rich List

Sydney

64

Melbourne

59

Perth

16

Brisbane

13

Gold Coast

6

Top five industries that people from the Rich List work in

Property

58

Investment

21

Resources

18

Retail

18

Financial Services

16

Top five women on the Rich List

Gina Rinehart

10.41

Bianca Rinehart

2.74

Vicky Teoh (with David Teoh)

1.91

Angela Bennett

1.76

Alexandra Burt & Leonie Baldock

1.55

Combined wealth of top five women: $18.37 billion

Top five men on the Rich List

Anthony Pratt & Family

12.60

Harry Triguboff

11.45

Frank Lowy

8.26

Ivan Glasenberg

6.85

Andrew Forrest

6.84

Combined wealth of top five men: $46 billion