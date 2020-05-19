Article
Corporate Finance

Australian Financial Review Rich List 2017 - the breakdown

By Wedaeli Chibelushi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Yesterday, Business Review Canada reported that cardboard box manufacturer and recycling tycoon Anthony Pratt topped the 2017 Financial Review Rich List with a  $12.60 billion value. Following Pratt was Harry Truboff, while Gina Rinehart came in at third place.

Today we present further analysis of the annual Rich List. Which cities have the wealthiest people? Is there gender imbalance when it comes to wealth? Here are our findings:

Overall top five

Anthony Pratt & Family (Manufacturing)

$12.60 b

Harry Triguboff (Property)

$11.45 b

Gina Rinehart (Resources, Agriculture)

$10.41 b

Frank Lowy (Property)

$8.26 b

Ivan Glasenberg (Resources)

$6.85 b

Combined wealth of top five: $49.57 billion

 

Top five cities home to people on Rich List

Sydney

64

Melbourne

59

Perth

16

Brisbane

13

Gold Coast

6

 

Top five industries that people from the Rich List work in

Property

58

Investment

21

Resources

18

Retail

18

Financial Services

16

 

Top five women on the Rich List

Gina Rinehart

10.41

Bianca Rinehart

2.74

Vicky Teoh (with David Teoh)

1.91

Angela Bennett

1.76

Alexandra Burt & Leonie Baldock

1.55

Combined wealth of top five women: $18.37 billion

 

Top five men on the Rich List

Anthony Pratt & Family

12.60

Harry Triguboff

11.45

Frank Lowy

8.26

Ivan Glasenberg

6.85

Andrew Forrest

6.84

Combined wealth of top five men: $46 billion

Rich ListFinancial Review
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy