Who is new Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert?

Sydney Airport has unveiled Geoff Culbert as its new Chief Executive Officer, starting in January 2018.

Culbert brings with him more than 15 years’ experience from GE, most notably as CEO of the company’s Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea business since 2014.

Commenting on his appointment, Culbert said: “I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead Sydney Airport and to continuing to partner with our customers, government and our local community. As Australia’s international gateway, I believe Sydney Airport is ideally placed to meet our growing aviation needs.

"I am also excited about the contribution the Airport makes to the broader economy. If we continue to capture the increasing demand for travel, particularly from developing markets, the flow on benefits for the NSW and Australian economy will be huge."

Before joining GE, Culbert worked in legal private practice for 10 years in Australia, Europe and Asia, specialising in international banking and finance. He is Chair of the Energy and Climate Committee of the Business Council of Australia and on the Board of the American Chamber of Commerce.

Culbert graduated from Melbourne University with a Bachelor or Economics and Bachelor of Law.

Trevor Gerber, Chairman of Sydney Airport, said: “Aviation is one of the most dynamic and fast changing industries in the world. Geoff embraces innovation and technology and this ongoing focus will position Sydney Airport for future success. He also has strong and established relationships with many of Sydney Airport’s key airline and business partners, and across all levels of government.”