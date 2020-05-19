Qantas continues to dominate airline satisfaction ratings

Qantas has been named the best Australian airline for customer satisfaction for a 10th straight month.

According to Roy Morgan’s ‘Domestic Airline & Domestic Business Airline Customer Satisfaction February 2018’ report, Qantas registered a rating of 86.4%, just ahead of its sister operator Qantaslink (86.1%). Major rival Virgin came third with a score of 83.2%.

Tigerair and Jetstar ranked the lowest in the domestic category with respective ratings of 61.4% and 64.1%.

Qantas also leads the way for domestic business travellers with a customer satisfaction rating of 85.2%, ahead of Virgin Australia on 81.5% and well ahead of Jetstar on 65.5%.

Michele Levine, CEO of Roy Morgan, said: “Another positive for Qantas is Australia’s huge market for domestic travel. Over 11.6mn Australians now say they’d like to spend a holiday in Australia in the next two years.

“Victoria is Australia’s leading destination State with nearly 3.8mn Australians nominating the State as a travel destination ahead of larger neighbour New South Wales on just over 3.6mn.”

Qantas recorded a major milestone earlier this year by successfully landing the first non-stop Australia to Europe flight, which took around 17 hours to fly from Perth to London.

This marks a crucial milestone in the carrier’s plans to become a go-to for ultra-long haul flights, one which CEO Alan Joyce hails as a game changing moment.