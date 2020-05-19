Article
Technology

Qantas begins trialling facial recognition biometrics at Sydney Airport

By Thierry Boudan
May 19, 2020
Sydney Airport has revealed that Leading Australian airliner Qantas has begun trialling new facial recognition technology at the facility in the aim of providing an easier, safer, more efficient service to passengers.

“We’re very excited that select Qantas passengers now have the chance to experience this highly sophisticated technology as part of this landmark trial,” said Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert. “We’ve worked with Qantas from the outset and are delighted to be partnering with them as we trial this technology."

If the trial is successful, the biometrics system will allow travellers to complete a range of airport procedures including check in, bag drop, lounge access and boarding through facial recognition access.

Further, the company is also exploring the use of biometrics in future trials such as mobile check in and automated boarder processing.

“In the future, there will be no more juggling passports and bags at check-in and digging through pockets or smartphones to show your boarding pass – your face will be your passport and your boarding pass at every step of the process,” Culbert continued.

Sydney airport currently services 43mn passengers annually – a travel flow that is ripe for disruption and technology transformation.

“There is an increasing need for airlines and airports to offer faster and more convenient airport experiences and we’re excited to see what results the trial produces,” said Qantas Chief Customer Officer Vanessa Hudson.

