WhatsApp snaps up Ezetap CEO to lead WhatsApp India

WhatsApp has selected Ezetap co-founder and CEO Abhijit Bose to head up its operations in India

Ezetap is a mobile payments firm with a focus on streamlining payment processes for businesses, increasing efficiency and offering insight into customer habits.

Bose, at a new HQ in Gurgaon, will build WhatsApp’s first country-specific team outside of its base in California, according to Economic Times.

According to NDTV, Bose will take the helm of WhatsApp India early next year, reporting to Chief Operation Officer Matt Idema.

"As a successful entrepreneur himself, Abhijit knows what it takes to build meaningful partnerships that can serve businesses across India," Idema said in a company statement.

India represents the largest market for both WhatsApp and its parent company Facebook, with NDTV suggesting that the two firms are keen to have strong social media presences in place in advance of India’s general election in 2019.

“WhatsApp is special and can be a major partner for financial inclusion and economic growth in India. It's not only how so many families stay in touch, but increasingly it's how businesses are engaging with their customers,” said Bose, Economic Times reported.

“WhatsApp can positively impact the lives of hundreds of millions of Indians, allowing them to actively engage and benefit from the new digital economy.”

In September, Facebook appointed Hotstar founder Ajit Mohan as its Managing Director and President of Operations in India.

“India is one of the largest and most strategically important countries for Facebook”, said David Fischer, vice-president of Business and Marketing Partnerships at Facebook, at the time.



“Ajit’s depth of experience will help us to continue to have a positive impact in India across communities, organizations, businesses and with policy makers”.