What a Womenswear Line from Harrolds Means for Luxury Fashion in Sydney

Saint Laurent Paris? Check. Balenciaga? Check. Exclusive retailer of Tom Ford? Check.

Harrolds’ new womenswear store in Westfield’s Pitt Street location in the heart of Sydney has just about everything the luxury fashion lover could want. Harrolds, a menswear brand that opened in 1985 in Melbourne and now ranks as one of the top 30 innovative menswear retailers in the world, believes now is a great time to venture into women’s fashion.

“Timing-wise I think it is an important moment in womenswear,” shared Mary Poulakis, marketing and communications director of Harrolds, with Vogue Australia. “We have been planning it for a year or so; timing and space were the most difficult hurdles. For us it had to be the right environment, our existing flagship stores are world-renowned and it was a top priority to replicate that with our womenswear store.”

Although the retail market is down in Australia, Harrolds is confident that there is a sizeable market for luxury fashion in Sydney.

“There is a thirst in Australia from educated shoppers looking for the high-end fashion they see on runways and look books from the finest designers in the world,” said Poulakis.

Poulakis also shared that Harrolds is dedicated to Australian style, even though the brands the store carries are global. To continue the company’s tradition with high-quality personal shopping experiences, Harrolds’ womenwear department will be offering by-appointment personal styling and VIP consultations for its customers.

Harrolds is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and designers such as Tom Ford and Olivier Rousteing have sent personal messages to the company in celebration.

